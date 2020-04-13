2 new coronavirus cases, 14 more recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its fewest new novel coronavirus cases in almost a month.

Health officials reported Monday two new cases in the province in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 300.

It is the fewest new cases reported over a 24 hour period since March 16, when one case was reported.

Another 14 people have recovered, health officials said, bringing the total recoveries to 178.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, a recovery is applied when a person is discharged from the hospital or when their home isolation has been lifted.

Home isolation is lifted 14 days after the onset of first symptoms provided the individual does not have a fever and have improved clinically or 48 hours after symptoms have significantly resolved — whichever is later, health officials said.

There are now more recoveries than active cases, with 118 active cases across the province.

Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Seven people are in hospital — six in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the north — with no one in intensive care.

Four people in the province have died from COVID-19-related causes — one each in Saskatoon, Regina, the central region and the north region.

Health officials have linked 131 cases in the province to travel, with 120 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 27 are the result of local exposure that are unidentifiable and 22 remain under investigation.

The Saskatoon region continues to have the most reported cases at 147, 58 that are considered active and 88 recovered.

Regina has 65 total cases, with 28 active and 36 recovered.

In the north, there are 15 active cases and 40 recoveries, with 56 total cases.

The south region has 15 total cases, nine active and six recoveries, the central region 10 total cases, three active and six recovered, and the far north has seven confirmed cases, five active and two recovered.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will provide a briefing on the province’s COVID-10 situation at 2:30 p.m. local time.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference.

