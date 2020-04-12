Coronavirus: 17 new cases identified in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

As of Sunday, 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases to 445.

According to the province, patients confirmed to have the illness range in age from under 10 to over 90. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU. 97 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 21 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia; ‘stay home’ reminder issued

“Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days,” said the province.

In a statement released on Sunday, Premier Stephen McNeil thanked everyone who stayed home and minimized contact with others during Easter and Passover weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

1:12 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls on people to ‘sacrifice’ Easter celebrations to protect Canadians Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls on people to ‘sacrifice’ Easter celebrations to protect Canadians

“On a weekend when many of us would be visiting family and observing tradition, let’s honour those working on the front lines the best way we can – by staying home,” said McNeil.

READ MORE: Halifax Transit issues new measures after 2nd bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province noted that while most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread. That is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing for COVID-19.

The list of symptoms being screened for has also expanded, which include fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache.

0:51 Coronavirus outbreak: New symptoms people can experience with COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: New symptoms people can experience with COVID-19

“If you have two or more of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment,” the province said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Halifax restaurant pleads for help after being deemed ineligible for federal relief funds

The province also announced that the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 778 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday and is operating 24-hours.

“The only way we can overcome this deadly virus is by working together and supporting each other in following public health direction,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

“None of this is easy. But it’s vitally important for every Nova Scotian to do their part to keep their fellow citizens safe, especially those most at risk, including everyone providing an essential service.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 14,295 negative test results, 445 positive COVID-19 test results and two deaths.