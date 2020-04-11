Coronavirus: Halifax restaurant pleads for help after being deemed ineligible for federal relief funds

One of the owners of The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse in Halifax has taken on social media to share the financial struggle that he and many restaurant owners have been experiencing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Co-owner Brendan Doherty said the whole business model got thrown out of the window and is trying to come up with a game plan of what to do next.

“The Old Triangle is looking in regards to getting a takeout and delivery service started,” said Doherty in a phone interview with Global News. “But realistically, right now we can only have one or two cooks in the place at a time, so you just can’t produce enough product to actually generate the revenue that we really need.

“And right now, the way the programs are set up, the Triangle actually isn’t eligible for any federal help.”

For that reason, Doherty decided to write a letter to his MP, Andy Fillmore, asking for help during this crisis.

The letter, which was sent on Friday, was shared by Doherty on his Facebook account as he urged others to consider taking the time to write to their MPs, asking for relief for the hospitality industry.

“The arbitrary payroll limitations attached to the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) have excluded many of us from the relief that we so desperately need!” Brendan Doherty said in his letter.

According to the federal government, the Canada Emergency Business Account was launched on Friday for eligible small business and non-profit organizations that can get interest-free loans of up to $40,000.

However, Doherty says there are payroll restrictions.

“You have to have payrolls for the year between $50,000 and $1 million, and unfortunately, where we have 50 staff, our payroll falls over a million dollars, so we are not eligible.”

According to Doherty, all the staff have been currently laid off as the restaurant continues to try and pay rent.

“I grew up and was raised around these people, and I am now watching their children grow up. They mean everything to us, and in the last 3 weeks, I have been physically ill and mentally drained due of our inability to help them through these unprecedented times,” the letter reads.

“I now plead with you to help us insure these people will have a job to come back to in 2 or 3 months, or however long we are in this mess,” Doherty adds.

He said there is a provincial grant of $5,000, which is helpful, but “it doesn’t really scratch the surface of the bills that are going to pile up in the next few months.”

As a result, the restaurant’s only option right now is to try and secure a very large conventional loan or line of credit through the major banks to get it through what was, in normal times, their busy season.

“Even the federally owned Business Development Bank of Canada, who’s sole purpose is to support Canadian businesses, will not consider financing for us, without our own homes, and our belongings as collateral, which should be criminal right now,” Doherty said.

As of Saturday, Doherty said he hasn’t heard back from Fillmore or anyone from the province.

“I wasn’t really expecting anyone to get back to me before this weekend. But I do hope to hear something from someone.”

He said so far everyone in the community has been supportive.

“Unfortunately, good wishes just aren’t quite enough right now. We do need the relief from the government,” Doherty said.

He said supporting local restaurants through take-out delivery is a great option right now, but people should consider reaching out to their MPs.

“I have never been one to beg for help, but the federal governments response when it comes to the food-service industry, which accounts for 7% of Canada’s employment, has been underwhelming, and in the case of The Old Triangle, non existent.”