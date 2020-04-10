Coronavirus: Ninth employee at Dartmouth long-term care home tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

Another employee at a long-term care home in Dartmouth has tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the number of workers at the centre who have been infected toward double-digits.

In a news release Friday, Admiral Long Term Care Centre said the employee had been at home in self-isolation following contact with someone who had tested positive, and they will remain in self-isolation.

“We appreciate the support we have received from the NS Department of Health and Wellness, NS Health Authority, and Public Health and we are continuing to take every step we can to keep our residents and staff safe,” Admiral said in a news release Friday.

There are now nine employees and two residents at Admiral Long Term Care Centre who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The long-term care home previously announced that all residents at the facility had been tested and were awaiting the results.

Dozens of staff and residents at long-term care homes in Nova Scotia have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five residents, four staff members, two health services staff and three home-care workers at Northwood Community Care in Halifax have tested positive for the virus. Northwood has said all residents and staff who were potential contacts of the affected have been tested.

In a statement on its website Thursday, Northwood said 77 staff members tested in the past two days.

Earlier this week, Ocean View Continuing Care Centre confirmed that one resident has tested positive. The long-term care home said an outbreak plan has been implemented in response, which involves cohorting impacted residents in one unit at the facility.

As of last week, three staff members and two residents of The Magnolia in Enfield, N.S., have tested positive for COVID-19.

New directives have been put in place at long-term care homes across Nova Scotia.

Staff and residents must be screened at least once a day, or twice if they’re able. That includes recording staff members’ temperatures at the start of their shifts, as well as conducting a health screening.

New admissions to a facility will also require a health screening.

The province announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 373.

There have been two coronavirus-related deaths in Nova Scotia. The first was a woman in her 70s, while the second was a woman in her 90s.

Both died at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and had underlying medical conditions.

