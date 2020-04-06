Coronavirus: 31 new cases identified in Nova Scotia as total nears 300

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia saw its largest one-day increase in cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the province announced 31 more, bringing its total to 293.

Of the new cases identified, 22 are in central Nova Scotia, while there are three each in western, eastern and northern areas.

Ten are now in hospital, compared to six on Sunday. Over 10,000 COVID-19 tests have now come back negative.

0:53 Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia to open up temporary COVID-19 assessment centres in communities with greater outbreaks Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia to open up temporary COVID-19 assessment centres in communities with greater outbreaks

Of the cases in the province, 52 per cent are female and 48 per cent are male.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The age group with the most positive cases is those between the ages of 45 and 64.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, 26 new cases were announced.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement