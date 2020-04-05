26 new cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia, more options for testing announced

Send this page to someone via email

As of Sunday, 26 new cases of novel coronavirus were identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 262.

According to the province, the patients having confirmed cases so far range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Six individuals are currently in hospital while 53 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

The new cases were identified on Saturday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab after 592 Nova Scotia tests were completed.

The province also noted that most of the confirmed cases have been connected to travel or a known case, but some are the result of community spread.

“This is expected and why the testing strategy continues to be adjusted,” said the province.

Part of that adjustment is increasing lab capacity, which according to the government, will have processing at the lab move to 24/7 operations as of Monday.

“This disease is in our communities and that’s why we are adjusting our testing strategy,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, at a press briefing on Sunday.

As QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab begins its 24/operation, Strang said they’d be able to carry up to 1,000 tests a day.

He also announced that as of Sunday more options for testing of COVID-19 will be available to help identify spread within Nova Scotia communities.

The province is working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and Emergency Health Services (EHS) to establish temporary primary assessment centres, EHS assessment units, and a mobile assessment centre.

“The temporary assessment centres will be in communities where there are increased disease activities,” said Strang.

He also said that the first temporary assessment centre opened Sunday, in Elmsdale where there’s currently increased disease activity.

But like the other assessment centres, people must be referred by 811 first. Those directed to an assessment centre will have a physical assessment onsite and swabbed if appropriate.

“Expanding our testing options means we have the ability to act quickly if we’re seeing clusters of disease in communities or locations and ensures we’re able to accommodate vulnerable Nova Scotians and those living in harder-to-reach communities,” said Strang.

There are currently two mobile units, one in the Halifax Regional Municipality and one for the most populated areas of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, staffed by paramedics trained to do at-home testing.

According to Strang, the mobile units would be used for people who have mobility issues and cannot get to an assessment centre or in situations where a cluster of testing needs to be done, for example at a long-term care home.

“This virus is in our communities, it’s dangerous and it’s up to all of us to slow it down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “Expanding testing will help us identify and respond more quickly to spread in communities but the best defence continues to be following the public health orders.

“People need to stay home.” Tweet This

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent

spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

