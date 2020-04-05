IWK staff self-isolating, Aberdeen Hospital halts surgeries after COVID-19 exposures

Send this page to someone via email

Several staff members at the IWK Health Centre have been advised to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after staff were alerted to a virus exposure in the hospital.

An email statement sent to Global News on Sunday reads, “we can confirm that a notice was shared with staff to alert them to a COVID-19 exposure at the IWK Health Centre.”

The email statement sent from IWK Health Centre communications advisor, Nick Cox, outlines protocols the health centre is taking to respond to the exposure.

The response process is lead by the IWK’s occupational health safety and wellness team and follows the ‘usual processes’ for any infectious disease exposure.

It’s not clear from the email statement how the COVID-19 exposure at the children’s hospital happened or how many may have been exposed.

At this time, no changes to delivery or patient care have been deemed necessary.

Aberdeen Hospital temporarily stops surgeries

Officals with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) have also confirmed that a notice was shared with staff at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, N.S., over a “COVID-19 situation involving an employee at the hospital.”

At this point, the NSHA is not aware of any direct patient contact in this case.

However, they have temporarily halted surgical services at Aberdeen Hospital until further notice.

That means the hospital will not be able to perform c-sections. Instead, pregnancy and delivery care will be provided at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., or St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

“Urgent and emergent orthopedics cases are now being diverted to the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre,” said Fraser Mooney, an NSHA spokesperson.

“Urgent and emergency general surgery cases are being diverted to Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.” Tweet This

Contact tracing underway

In both incidents, contact tracing is underway to pinpoint which physicians and staff may have come been exposed to the virus.

Infection prevention and control is also participating in the response effort, by identifying any potential patients who may require follow-up.

