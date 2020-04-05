Nova Scotia to provide Sunday update on coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

In a statement released on Saturday, Nova Scotia confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of cases to 236.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 29 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia

More updates on the number of cases will be shared at the press briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT.

The province also announced that processing at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab will move to 24/7 operations as of Monday to test as many samples as possible.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: COVID-19 pandemic taking toll on Canadians’ mental health: survey

Story continues below advertisement

“It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible,” the province said.

6:38 Coronavirus outbreak: Young people warn others their age to take COVID-19 seriously Coronavirus outbreak: Young people warn others their age to take COVID-19 seriously

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent

spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.