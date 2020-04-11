Coronavirus: 21 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia; ‘stay home’ reminder issued

Send this page to someone via email

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia has confirmed 21 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 428.

The new cases were identified on Friday and officials say patients range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU. 95 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

In a statement released on Saturday, Premier Stephen McNeil reminded Nova Scotians not to get together with family and friends during Easter and Passover in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

“Stay home and reach out to loved ones by phone or video chat or whatever is best,” he said.

“There will be other long weekends. There will be other times to see family and friends.” Tweet This

“But if we do not follow public health protocols, we reduce the chances of having those gatherings sooner,” McNeil said.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 885 Nova Scotia tests on Friday and is operating 24-hours, said the province.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread. That is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing for COVID-19.

The province also announced that the list of symptoms being screened for has expanded, which include fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache.

“If you have two or more of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment,” the province said.

In a press release, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, also shared a message for all Nova Scotia children during this difficult and confusing time.

“I want to remind Nova Scotians …

“…not only is the Easter Bunny an essential service provider, he is an expert in physical distancing and has been practicing good paw-washing since he was just a young bunny.”

“If we continue to work together, we can follow the public health measures, stay safe and still have fun,” said Dr. Strang.

To date, Nova Scotia has 13,632 negative test results, 428 positive COVID-19 test results and two deaths.