Halifax Transit issues new measures after 2nd bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

A second Halifax Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In a statement released Friday evening, HRM said that the individual who tested positive has not been in the workspace since March 31.

HRM also said all vehicles and workspaces which the individual was in contact with have undergone cleanings since.

“Public Health has been in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and will complete contact tracing to identify all those who have been in close contact with the individual,” HRM said in a statement Friday.

“Public Health will contact those who must self-isolate and will test anyone who they deem to require testing. If Public Health’s investigation determines a public notification is needed, they will issue.”

HRM confirmed Wednesday the first Halifax Transit bus driver to test positive for COVID-19 had not been in the workspace since April 4.

Union president Kenny Wilson said the driver of the earlier case has no connection to travel and is concerned it was the result of community spread.

In the meantime, HRM announced that it’s implementing new measures over the long weekend to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to the municipality, these changes will significantly reduce capacity and as a result, transit should be used for essential travel only.

“Those who are feeling ill should not use any transit service until their health returns to normal,” said HRM.

Conventional Buses

Alternating seats will be blocked off with appropriate signage. This measure will further reduce capacity by approximately 50 per cent depending on the model of bus.

The caution tape that was previously at the front of the bus separating the operator from passengers will be replaced with a yellow cord as a barricade. Additional signage will be in place indicating which seats are reserved for passengers with mobility needs.

Passengers will continue to use the rear doors unless the front doors are required for accessibility.

Ferries

Capacity will be reduced to 25 passengers per trip.

Food and drink will be prohibited to reduce litter.

Terminals

Alternating seats will be blocked off with signage at some terminals.

In addition to these changes, HRM said that several other measures have been taken to help reduce the spread of disease, including an increased frequency in wipe-downs of high-touch surfaces, the elimination of fares, having bus users enter and exit through the rear doors and limiting passengers on buses to seated passengers only.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.