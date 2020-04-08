Halifax Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19: union

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508.

Union president Kenny Wilson confirmed the positive case to Global News on Wednesday.

Wilson said the employee last drove on both Friday and Saturday. On Friday he drove the 10 and on Saturday he drove both the 60 and 62, according to Wilson.

Wilson said the driver felt “off” on Saturday, so he went and got tested and received the positive result on Wednesday.

Global News has reached out to the Halifax Regional Municipality for comment.

Last month, a Halifax Transit employee working in the Burnside Maintenance Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The province announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 342.

With files from Alicia Draus.

