Halifax Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Halifax Transit employee working in the Burnside Maintenance Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a notice sent to Halifax Transit staff from director Dave Reage, the agency learned of the positive case Wednesday. All maintenance staff on the evening shift were sent home, while staff scheduled to work Thursday morning were told not to come in.

“Thorough disinfection of the Burnside Maintenance Department workspace is currently underway, with a particular focus on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, work surfaces, tools, etc..” said Reage in the notice.

Reage said Halifax Transit has been in contact with Public Health and will take direction on next steps. He says Public Health has already been in contact with the employee and identified any close contacts.

“Anyone who has been identified by Public Health, as being in close contact with the individual who has tested positive, will be contacted by 8 a.m. tomorrow (March 26, 2020). Direction will be given to self-isolate and testing for COVID-19 will occur,” wrote Reage.

“Staff who do not hear directly from Public Health by 8 a.m. tomorrow (March 26, 2020) are not considered to be an exposed contact based on their investigation.”

According to Reage, Public Health says there is no risk to transit riders or the general public.