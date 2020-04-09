Lethbridge urges people to comply with public health orders over Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge is once again reminding residents to keep any Easter celebrations this long weekend to within your own household.

“The holiday weekend will present an opportunity for you to do your bit and stay home,” said Mayor Chris Spearman on Thursday.

“We cannot be complacent, we cannot assume that we are safe, we must make sure that we follow the health guidelines to prevent community transmission (of COVID-19) in the City of Lethbridge and surrounding areas.”

Spearman’s message comes as the city announced the renewal of its State of Local Emergency for an additional 90 days.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Lethbridge and southern Alberta remains significantly lower than in other parts of the province, but the city continues to take steps to prevent its spread.

“Certainly the citizens of Lethbridge have been very good at adhering to the social distancing and trying to eliminate any touch points,” said Greg Adair, the city’s director of emergency management.

Other measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission include the implementation of on-demand public transit for essential travel only.

The city also announced the closure of additional recreational amenities this week, including tennis courts, pickleball courts, and its disc golf course.

Public green spaces remain open but amenities within them like playgrounds remain off-limits.

As of Thursday, city officials said strict enforcement of public health measures have not been necessary.

“We have not received any requests to date from Alberta Health Services to follow up on any complaints they’ve received,” said Insp. Jason Walper with the Lethbridge Police Service.

Echoing Premier Jason Kenney, Lethbridge’s mayor said continued vigilance is our best chance of getting through the COVID-19 pandemic as quickly and safely as possible.

“Make sure you’re not risking others in our community and those you love in your family,” Spearman said.