Calgary restaurants offering Easter dinner you can eat at home

Send this page to someone via email

There’s no disputing that the novel coronavirus will drastically affect how Calgarians will be celebrating Easter this year.

While it’s normally a time for families to gather and enjoy a meal together, people throughout the province will be instead be marking the occasion the best they can while practising social distancing and self-isolation.

However, there are plenty of restaurants in Calgary selling pre-made Easter dinners for those interested in enjoying a big meal without taking on all the work.

Here’s a look at some of the eateries where you can pick up an Easter dinner and take it home to enjoy — over even have it delivered to your doorstep.

Blink Restaurant & Bar and Annabelle’s Kitchen

Sister restaurants Blink and Annabelle’s Kitchen are collaborating to offer a ready-made Easter dinner.

Story continues below advertisement

Designed by executive chef Chris Dewling, the menu – which includes roast chicken, carrots and mashed potatoes — blends the philosophies and cuisine of both restaurants.

The dinner is available in two size options: a $55 dinner for two or a $100 dinner for four.

Dinners are available for pre-order only until Friday, April 10.

Guests can order via Instagram by sending a direct message to either @annabelles.kitchen or @blinkcalgary, or by emailing events@blinkcalgary.com.

Cravings Market and Restaurant

Available for order starting on April 9, Cravings Market and Restaurant is offering three different menus – ham, steak and vegetarian – ranging from $30 to $35.

Story continues below advertisement

Orders can be placed online via Touch Bistro.

Vin Room

Being homebound doesn't mean sacrificing things we love. Vin Room is offering our full menu and bottled wine service with free delivery in the Beltline & the Westside. 10% off in March. Call us for takeout or delivery. Vin Room West 587.353.8812 Vin Room Mission 403.457.5522 pic.twitter.com/znPaaNxBsN — Vin Room (@VinRoom) March 18, 2020

Vin Room is selling an Easter lamb meal you can make in the comfort of your home.

The $90 meal features a frozen Lambtastic Farms bone-in leg of lamb (3.5-4 pounds), one pound of lamb sausage and a bottle of wine.

Delivery in Calgary is $10, or curbside contact-less pickups available from Vin Room West (8561-8A Avenue S.W.) on Thursday from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Order online at the Vin Room’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ship and Anchor

The Ship and Anchor is selling two Easter meals — a turkey dinner and a stuffed pepper dinner – both of which are available for pick-up on April 12.

The turkey dinner features stuffing, broccoli gratin, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes.

The stuffed pepper dinner has Asiago barley risotto, broccoli gratin, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes.

The meals have to be pre-ordered online by Friday, April 10.

For more information, you can email mgr@shipandanchor.com or text or call (403) 681-0559.

Q Haute Cuisine

Q Haute Cuisine is selling an Easter dinner you can pick up on Sunday, April 12.

Story continues below advertisement

You’ll be able to choose from four options: brisket, salmon, chicken or a vegetarian meal.

The $90 dinner will feed two people and comes with salad, vegetables, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, gravy and dessert.

Orders need to be placed by 2 p.m. on April 11.

More details can be found on the Q Haute Cusine’s Instagram account.

Hotel Arts

Hotel Arts is offering a prix fixe Easter meal from April 10-12.

The menu, from chef Quinn Staple and the team from Yellow Door Bistro, features sourdough and whipped butter, roast squash and goat’s cheese salad, honey-glazed smoked ham (or roasted cauliflower steak), scalloped potatoes, roasted carrots and broccolini, and desert.

Story continues below advertisement

Orders have to be placed by 5 p.m. the day before pickup, and picked up between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

More details can be found at Hotel Arts’ website.

Sunterra Market

Sunterra Market is offering three different Easter meal options: ham, lamb or chicken.

All the meals, which are sold for $28.99, come with soup, salad and dessert.

Delivery or pickup are available from April 11 to 13.

Visit SunterraMarket.com for more information.

Story continues below advertisement