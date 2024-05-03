TransAlta cancels wind power project over new Alberta government rules on development

Send this page to someone via email

A major Alberta utility is cancelling a large wind power project because of new government rules on where such developments can be built.

TransAlta CEO John Kousinioris says the 300-megawatt Riplinger project near Cardston in southern Alberta will no longer proceed.

Kousinioris told a conference call to analysts that the reason for the decision is the provincial government’s rules that create a buffer zone around protected areas and block development in what it calls pristine viewscapes.

TransAlta is also placing three other developments on hold as the government goes through a redesign of the province’s electricity market.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It’s the second setback this week for low-carbon energy generation in Alberta.

Edmonton-based electricity generator Capital Power announced Wednesday it was cancelling plans for a $2.4-billion carbon capture and storage project for its natural gas facility west of the Alberta capital.

Story continues below advertisement

While the project was deemed technically viable, CEO Avik Dey said the cost of the was too high and the regulatory environment around it too uncertain to justify going ahead.

1:56 $2.4B Capital Power carbon capture project cancelled

Alberta’s electricity grid is heavily dependent on natural gas, and many analysts believe that offsetting those emissions will require a mix of wind and solar, hydrogen, nuclear power in the form of small modular reactors, and carbon capture and storage in the future.