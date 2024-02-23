Menu

TransAlta Corp. reports $84M Q4 loss compared with $163M loss a year earlier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
TransAlta Corp. logo is shown in a handout. TransAlta Corp. reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84 million compared with a loss of $163 million a year earlier. View image in full screen
TransAlta Corp. logo is shown in a handout. TransAlta Corp. reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84 million compared with a loss of $163 million a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
TransAlta Corp. reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84 million compared with a loss of $163 million a year earlier.

The power utility says the loss amounted to 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 61 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Free cash flow per share for the quarter amounted to 39 cents, down from $1.17 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

Revenue totalled $624 million, down from $854 million in the last three months of 2022.

Production for the quarter was 5,783 gigawatt hours compared with 6,005 gigawatt hours a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2024, TransAlta says it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion for the year and free cash flow of $1.47 to $1.96 per share.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

