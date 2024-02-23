TransAlta Corp. reports $84M Q4 loss compared with $163M loss a year earlier

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TransAlta Corp. reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84 million compared with a loss of $163 million a year earlier.

The power utility says the loss amounted to 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 61 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Free cash flow per share for the quarter amounted to 39 cents, down from $1.17 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

Revenue totalled $624 million, down from $854 million in the last three months of 2022.

Production for the quarter was 5,783 gigawatt hours compared with 6,005 gigawatt hours a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2024, TransAlta says it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion for the year and free cash flow of $1.47 to $1.96 per share.

Story continues below advertisement