Calgary looks to double fines for speeding in playground zones

Calgary city council is moving forward with a plan to recommend doubling the fines for vehicles speeding in playground zones.

The proposal, which was passed unanimously by council on Tuesday, recommends increasing the fines set by the provincial government under the Traffic Safety Act.

Drivers caught speeding in playground and school zones are subject to fines starting at $81 and progressing from there, depending on the speed.

The motion was originally tabled by Coun. Jasmine Mian, who said it’s one of the biggest complaints she has received since becoming a councillor in 2021.

“Last year, in 2023, there were over a thousand summons to court over speeding in school zones. It’s something parents and kids are really concerned about,” Mian said.

Parent Tia Tilley said she supports the idea. Tilley says, at times, it’s a source of anger when she is taking her preschooler Violet to class and sees vehicles obviously travelling above the posted speed limit of 30 km/h between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“I think that’s great because when I drop her off at school sometimes, I will see people going through a little too fast.

"It really bugs me when there are lots of little kids around."

Calgary resident Tamara Manorek said she approves of increased fines.

“For sure I agree with that. Because we live in a community with lots of schools and kids and people are always speeding,” Manorek said.

While Rebecca King, another Calgary resident, said it is past time drivers were sent a stronger message to slow down.

“I haven’t noticed it’s a growing problem —it has always been a problem. I think (higher fines) would be a good motivator.”

Mian says she sees no reason why the province wouldn’t support the idea.

“Speeding in school zones is something everyone is concerned about because that is where our most vulnerable road users are,” Mian said. “That’s something the province has supported in the past.

“If you look at emergency vehicles, speeding past those, or speeding past construction workers — those are things that they have double the fines for in the past because it does work and it gets people to think twice about slowing down.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If you look at emergency vehicles, speeding past those, or speeding past construction workers — those are things that they have double the fines for in the past because it does work and it gets people to think twice about slowing down."

The proposal will now be discussed at the Alberta Municipalities Conference in September.