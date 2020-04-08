Premier grants Easter Bunny special ‘eggs-emption’ as holidays shift under COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Easter Bunny will be allowed to break the COVID-19 rules this weekend while everyone else is bending the curve.

Premier John Horgan has authorized a special essential service “eggs-emption” for the Easter Bunny to enter people’s homes and break physical-distancing rules to deliver Easter chocolates across the province.

“Dear Easter Bunny, I am pleased to welcome you to our province for your annual egg-delivery duties,” the premier’s declaration reads.

“This year, we’re all looking out for our loved ones and festivities look quite different. I know that you’re also taking extra care, so even if you can’t make it to every home, I want to thank you for sharing your positive spirit and happiness with kids and families across the province.”

As the Premier of BC, I’m authorizing a special essential service eggs-emption. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/o1DMpNPYwI — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) April 8, 2020

It was the premier inserting some humour in the midst of a serious plea from health officials to celebrate the holidays differently to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The province is encouraging Easter egg hunts to take place at home and away from parks and other public spaces.

Meanwhile, Passover begins at sundown on Wednesday.

“Instead of gathering in person tonight for the seder, generations of family will find other ways to connect with each other, including by video chat, phone call or visiting from a safe physical distance,” Horgan said.

“I know spending this holiday apart from family and friends is difficult. But now, more than ever, we must do everything we can to keep ourselves and others healthy and safe.”

Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix had a conference call with more than 100 faith leaders across the province on Tuesday.

Henry told her daily news conference later that day that group celebrations inside the home are not advised.

“When we know that this virus continues to circulate in our communities, coming together of even small groups can be very problematic,” she said.

The province is urging people not to visit cabins and cottages over the long weekend, and to avoid all non-essential travel altogether.