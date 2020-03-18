Coronavirus: Lethbridge declares state of local emergency amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge has joined a growing list of communities in Alberta to declare a state of local emergency amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order took effect on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The city said it was an important step in helping the community access additional resources, in particular, ones to support its vulnerable citizens.

“Our focus remains on the health and wellness of our residents and employees. This declaration is another step in helping protect our community,” said Mayor Chris Spearman in a news release Wednesday.

“The state of local emergency helps us better coordinate between the different agencies and levels of government working to respond to COVID-19.” Tweet This

The city said all essential services are being maintained with proper staffing and supplies.

Officials added contingency plans are in the works, should that change.

“We want to thank our residents for their patience and understanding,” said Marc Rathwell, the city’s director of emergency management.

“We know it isn’t an easy situation and it will take the efforts of everyone in our community, across the province and the country to help us manage the spread of COVID-19.” Tweet This

On Monday the City of Lethbridge closed all recreation and culture facilities following the Alberta government’s decision to close all K-12 schools.