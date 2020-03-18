Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Lethbridge declares state of local emergency amidst COVID-19 pandemic

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 4:59 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 5:12 pm
A file photo of downtown Lethbridge.
A file photo of downtown Lethbridge. Global News

The City of Lethbridge has joined a growing list of communities in Alberta to declare a state of local emergency amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order took effect on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The city said it was an important step in helping the community access additional resources, in particular, ones to support its vulnerable citizens.

READ MORE: City of Lethbridge prepares for COVID-19

“Our focus remains on the health and wellness of our residents and employees. This declaration is another step in helping protect our community,” said Mayor Chris Spearman in a news release Wednesday.

“The state of local emergency helps us better coordinate between the different agencies and levels of government working to respond to COVID-19.”

The city said all essential services are being maintained with proper staffing and supplies.

Officials added contingency plans are in the works, should that change.

READ MORE: University of Lethbridge community member self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure: officials

“We want to thank our residents for their patience and understanding,” said Marc Rathwell, the city’s director of emergency management.

“We know it isn’t an easy situation and it will take the efforts of everyone in our community, across the province and the country to help us manage the spread of COVID-19.”

On Monday the City of Lethbridge closed all recreation and culture facilities following the Alberta government’s decision to close all K-12 schools.

CoronavirusCOVID-19LethbridgeState Of EmergencyChris Spearmanlethbridge coronavirusCOVID-19 LethbridgeLethbridge State of EmergencyMarc Rathwell
