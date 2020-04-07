Hailey Bieber ‘happy’ and ‘super lucky’ to be self-isolating in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been practising physical distancing at their home in Canada during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old model revealed that she’s “been happier” than she’s felt “in months” while self-isolating with her husband in Waterloo, Ont.

“I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some. But it’s also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialling everything back has made me so happy,” she said during Justin’s Instagram Live video.

“I’ve been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule. I feel really reconnected with myself and that’s unexpectedly made me really happy.”

She also spoke about the couple’s home in Canada and how they are able to still enjoy nature.

“We have a place out here and we’re super lucky we have a lot of space to kind of just walk around and move around,” she said. “I swear I feel like I’ve gotten so much more done in this quarantine than I have in, like, a year.”

During the Instagram Live, Hailey revealed that she might be working with skincare in the future.

“My mom and my grandma have taken really good care of their skin. They taught me the importance of skincare,” she said. “It’s all about how you eat, how you take care of it [your skin] — there will be some things in the future from me that have to do with skincare.”

Meanwhile, Justin joined the ever-expanding roster of musicians affected by the coronavirus pandemic as his entire 2020 tour was postponed.

As a result of the threat and concern surrounding COVID-19, the 45-date North American tour was postponed on April 1, according to an official statement obtained by Variety.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour,” the statement read.

“While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

While concert dates are yet to be rescheduled, “Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone,” the statement read.

The Intentions singer has requested that current ticketholders hang onto their tickets rather than request a refund as all previous tickets will be honoured at the soon-to-be organized dates.

