Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon unveil ‘Don’t Touch Grandma,’ a coronavirus song

Four days after appearing on Jimmy Fallon‘s digital, self-isolating iteration of The Tonight Show, Adam Sandler has just made his comeback to the popular late night show.

Promoting social distancing regulations, the former Saturday Night Live (SNL) actor debuted a song called Don’t Touch Grandma on Monday night’s episode.

That’s right, for his second visit in a row, Sandler, 53, treated viewers to an original number pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, except this time, he was joined by Fallon, 45, for a duet.

“I love my grandma so much / I know she loves me too,” sings Fallon in the opening line.

Adam Sandler in 2019. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

“But thanks to this stupid virus,” Sandler chimes in, “there are some new grandma rules.”

The one-minute, 10 second track sees the two each wielding acoustic guitars, interchanging verses with and varying choruses.

“Don’t touch grandma, leave her alone / You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” goes the first chorus.

Fallon continues: “‘Cause grandmas like to pinch your cheeks and kiss and hug, but I don’t want my grandma to catch any superbug.”

Jimmy Fallon at the helm of The Tonight Show.

“Grandmas want to knit you sweaters and to bake you cookies,” sings the Grown Ups actor, “But you must tell your grandma, no touchy… just lookie.”

The song becomes a touch more crass in the last section when the comedy duo sings: “Don’t touch grandma, give her some space / Even if your grandma wants to go to second base.”

For those itching to get out and see their grandmothers again, Fallon urges listeners not to break social distancing recommendations by cheekily reminding them that they can still experience that “grandma smell from six feet away.”

Want to hear Sandler’s homage to frontline healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus? You can find that here.

