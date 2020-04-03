Adam Sandler shares quarantine song lamenting family time, honouring doctors

Send this page to someone via email

Without a live studio audience and with heavily recommended social distancing regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a self-isolating Jimmy Fallon was left with no choice but to host The Tonight Show from the comfort of his own home two weeks ago.

Each night, in that time-span, the former Saturday Night Live (SNL) actor and acclaimed comedian has been inviting close friends and celebrities to the late-night series via webcam.

On Thursday, however, Fallon, 45 surprised his fanbase with a very special guest: Adam Sandler — who treated viewers to on all-new song paying tribute to frontline healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus.

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess / If we get them the supplies that they need,” sings Sandler in the song written by his close friend and collaborator, Dan Bulla.

Story continues below advertisement

In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children’s Network Gala at Pier Sixty in New York.

“I hope they save us soon because I’m really, really sick my family,” adds the Billy Madison star, jokingly lamenting the extra time he’s been left to spend with his family during the quarantine.

The sunglasses-clad actor continued to thank and “bless” all of the doctors in Italy, Spain and China, while also making note of the “Chinese doctors in American.”

On the global ventilator shortage, Sandler, 53, sings the line: “We got to build some ventilators and make more masks / We gotta do it now, so let’s all come together / I’m teaching math to my kids / And that can’t be good for America.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Stay home as much as you can / Make sure to wash your hands / But make this damn thing go away,” he continues, promoting proper hand-washing techniques, while simultaneously strumming his Ibanez guitar.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Sandler attends the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 2, 2019 in New York City. Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

In the song’s final line, the Uncut Gems star struggles to maintain an offbeat rhyming pattern in a comedic quip about missing his mail carrier.

He sings: “We love you doctors and nurses / You’re saving the livings every day / Find the cure for this s**t / Because I really, really miss hugging my … mailman.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

3:19 What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic? What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic? To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here. —