The Strokes share new single, ‘Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus’

Four days before the release of their sixth studio album, The New Abnormal, The Strokes have released a new single: Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus.

“A little something new for you all,” the band wrote in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

The four-minute rock track comes two months after the release of the upcoming record’s lead single, At the Door, and its subsequent followup, Bad Decisions.

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus is a melody-driven, synth-heavy track that features myriad oscillating guitar effects along with very subtly auto-tuned vocals of frontman Julian Casablancas.

The Hard to Explain singer has used this sound numerous times in the past with The Voidz — his musical side project — seemingly setting it in stone as a part of his signature sound.

“Juliet, I adore,” Casablancas, 41, sings on the bridge of the nostalgic-sounding track, supposedly referring to his former wife. The longtime couple recently divorced, according to Rolling Stone.

The New Abnormal will serve as The Strokes’ first album in seven years. It follows 2013’s critically acclaimed Comedown Machine and marks the return of the band, which went on a quiet hiatus for most of the 2010s.

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus is now available through all major streaming platforms.

The New Abnormal is scheduled to drop Friday through Cult Records — The Strokes’ own record label — and will feature nine tracks.

Physical and digital copies of the album are currently up for pre-order, with vinyl formats being delayed until April 24 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The New Abnormal full tracklist:

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At the Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing 8. Not the Same Anymore 9. Ode to the Mets