Lady Gaga announces ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert show for coronavirus relief

With the help of Lady Gaga and dozens of other musicians, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) are partnering to help fight boredom and simultaneously raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

On April 6, during the opening statements of a WHO media briefing, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans, along with Gaga, announced the One World: Together at Home digital benefit concert.

Similar to Elton John‘s Living Room Concert, it will include live performances from a number of world-class musicians from the comfort of their own homes.

The broadcast will not only promote social distancing during the new coronavirus pandemic but also encourage viewers to donate funds towards relief efforts that support local charities providing food, shelter and health care to those in need.

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

In addition to Gaga, 34 and John, 73, the One World: Together at Home concert will feature Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Finneas, John Legend, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, among many others.

Serving as the evening’s hosts, longtime rival late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will come together for the one-off event — despite their competing TV networks.

After commending front-line health-care workers and medical professionals during her speech at the WHO presser on Monday, Gaga “proudly” revealed that with the help of “68 generous corporations,” she had helped to raise more than US$35 million for the novel coronavirus relief fund.

“This money will [go towards] essential [personal protective equipment] supplies and testing kits around the world and will help improve the lab capacity to rapidly process [COVID-19] tests,” she said. “It will also [help with] research development.”

Evans later chimed in, saying: “As we honour and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19.

“Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” he added.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs live on stage at Allianz Parque on Nov. 7, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Also partaking in the musical event will be Burna Boy, Kacey Musgraves, Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Chris Martin of Coldplay, who is an avid supporter of Global Citizen.

Furthermore, One World: Together at Home will include appearances by Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra, David Beckham and Kerry Washington, among other select non-musicians.

One World: Together at Home will broadcast live on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

The cross-platform event will be shown on Facebook, YouTube and a variety of other websites as well as ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.

For additional information and streaming details, you can visit the official Global Citizen website.