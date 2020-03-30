Elton John ‘Living Room Concert’: Backstreet Boys, Shawn Mendes and more perform from home

Send this page to someone via email

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Elton John — in partnership with iHeartMedia — brought together some of the music industry’s biggest stars over the weekend for the “Living Room” benefit concert to raise funds for relief efforts in combating the novel coronavirus.

The hour-long, digital gig was streamed worldwide on March 29 and was hosted by the Rocket Man singer, who throughout encouraged viewers to donate to two specific foundations: Feeding America and the Children Of First Responders Organization.

Featuring performances filmed remotely from the living rooms of the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and Demi Lovato among many others, iHeart’s Living Room concert kicked off with an emotional piano rendition of Underdog from Alicia Keys.

She dedicated the ballad to the first responders and medical professionals in the U.S. “risking their lives to keep us safe.”

“The most inspirational thing about this situation is watching everybody join forces and help out,” said John, 73, in his opening statement as the evening host. He told the viewers he hoped “this entertainment will feed and fuel your soul.”

Here are some more of show’s highlights:

Backstreet Boys

From the comfort of their own homes, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell — the Backstreet Boys — banded together digitally to bring viewers a live rendition of their 1999 hit I Want It That Way.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

With her boyfriend Shawn Mendes on the guitar, a self-quarantining Camila Cabello made an appearance, too. She performed one of the hits from her latest album Romance: My Oh My.

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters later joined the broadcast to perform an acoustic version of the band’s 1997 hit, My Hero.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all the people out there who are on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this,” said Grohl, 51.

Billie Eilish

Sitting cozily on her couch, the 18-year-old music phenomenon played a stripped-back version of her chart-dominating single Bad Guy with the help of her older brother and producer, Finneas.

Eilish said she was happy to be able to bring “some sort of comfort during the crazy, crazy time,” to self-isolating viewers.

Billie Joe Armstrong

Performing an acoustic rendition of the 2004 rock ballad Boulevard of Broken Dreams along with his dogs, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong partook in the Living Room concert, too.

“I hope everybody’s happy and healthy … or trying to be as happy as possible. I know it’s a really stressful time, but I just want to say it’s an honour to be playing for everybody right now.”

Mariah Carey

From her own in-home New York City studio, Mariah Carey closed the concert with an acapella performance of Always Be My Baby before joking about wearing gloves in the confines of her own property.

Performances from H.E.R. and Sam Smith were included in the stream too, as well as spoken word segments from Ken Jeong, Ryan Seacrest, Lady Gaga and Lizzo — who Skyped with John.

iHeart’s Living Room Concert is now streaming, in its entirety, via YouTube.

