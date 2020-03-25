Elton John hosting worldwide coronavirus relief concert with Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and more

Send this page to someone via email

Elton John is bringing music’s biggest stars together to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

On March 25 — his birthday — iHeartMedia announced that the 73-year-old music icon will be hosting a worldwide benefit concert.

We're paying tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America this Sunday on @foxtv. ❤️ More details: https://t.co/AagguA5Hox #iHeartConcertOnFox pic.twitter.com/aAVbdVYGyu — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 25, 2020

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will feature remotely filmed performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more.

Viewers at home will be encouraged to make their donations to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The hour-long concert will air Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. (ET) on Fox, as well as on iHeartRadio stations, which is the same time the now-postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards were supposed to air.

READ MORE: Elton John addresses fans after postponing farewell concert tour dates through early may

