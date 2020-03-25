Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Elton John hosting worldwide coronavirus relief concert with Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and more

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Posted March 25, 2020 3:32 pm
Updated March 25, 2020 3:35 pm
Elton John at the 77th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Elton John at the 77th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. CP Images Archive

Elton John is bringing music’s biggest stars together to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

On March 25 — his birthday — iHeartMedia announced that the 73-year-old music icon will be hosting a worldwide benefit concert.

Story continues below advertisement

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will feature remotely filmed performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more.

READ MORE: Brian May teaches fans how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and other Queen classics

Viewers at home will be encouraged to make their donations to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The hour-long concert will air Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. (ET) on Fox, as well as on iHeartRadio stations, which is the same time the now-postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards were supposed to air.

READ MORE: Elton John addresses fans after postponing farewell concert tour dates through early may

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19MusicElton JohnMariah CareyBackstreet BoysAlicia KeysTim McGrawBillie Eilishbillie joe armstrongiheartradioiHeartRadio Music Awardscoronavirus concertcoronavirus reliefiHeartMedia
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.