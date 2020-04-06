City of Winnipeg to update on coronavirus, flooding response Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg says 41 property owners will need dikes to protect from river flooding, and another 16 remain at risk of flooding this spring.

In a release Monday afternoon the city said crews continue to monitor river levels and are working with the province to decide if additional properties will require sandbag dikes.

As of 1:18 p.m. Monday the river level at James Avenue was 14.69 feet, the city said. River levels are available at the city’s website, updated in real time every 10 minutes.

Mayor Brian Bowman is expected to talk more about the risk of spring flooding at a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Jason Shaw, head of the city’s emergency operations centre will also be on hand to update on the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Global News will endeavour to stream the press conference live in this story.

In the meantime the city says only those properties notified directly are considered at risk of flooding, and anyone who hasn’t heard from city officials who thinks their property is at risk should contact 311.

Notice a frozen catch basin? Contact 311. Crews will steam the ice to improve drainage https://t.co/LWIwyxjw7C Si vous remarquez qu’un bassin de drainage est gelé, appelez le 311. Un traitement à la vapeur sera appliqué pour améliorer le drainage https://t.co/0Z8dYn0RcV pic.twitter.com/ah4mutOGh1 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) April 6, 2020

While property owners are responsible for building their own sandbag dikes, the city says homeowners who have trouble finding volunteers due to COVID-19 may get help from city crews.

Sandbags are available for pick up between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 1220 Pacific Ave., 1539 Waverley St., and 960 Thomas Ave, the city said.

The city is also warning homeowners take steps to protect against basement flooding.

Measures include having a licensed plumber install a sewer line backup valve and sump pit with pump in basements and, inspecting existing backup valves and sump pump systems to make sure they work.

The city also recommends making sure drainage is directed away from the home by extending downspouts away from the basement walls and making sure the earth is built up around the house.

Updated information on flooding is available on the city’s website.

