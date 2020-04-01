Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

City of Winnipeg says 57 properties potentially at risk for spring flooding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 6:09 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: City of Winnipeg details flood mitigation response amid COVID-19
Asked about the flood forecast for the city of Winnipeg and the 57 properties that have been put on notice, Jason Shaw, the assistant chief of Winnipeg’s emergency management, said the city has been working with the province to develop a plan for delivering sandbags and building a sandbag dike using social distancing.

Depending on weather conditions, there’s a risk of moderate flooding on the Red River.

That’s according to the Province of Manitoba’s March flood outlook, released Tuesday.

The report says predicted water levels are between 19 and 20.5 feet at the James Avenue gauge, putting 57 properties at potential risk of river flooding.

READ MORE: Manitoba preparing if flooding should come during COVID-19 outbreak

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Red River’s level was at 11.77 feet. Flood prep has been underway for a number of weeks already, with city staff monitoring river levels around the clock.

The city and province are continuing to work closely together to determine whether any other properties will need to prepare sandbag dikes to stop flood waters.

The city says sandbag production began this week with two sandbag-making units in operation and crews currently producing around 24,000 sandbags a day.

Story continues below advertisement

If you haven’t already heard from the city but are worried your property might be at risk of flooding, call 311.

More flood information is available online at winnipeg.ca/flooding.

Pallister says public safety, flood protection for Manitoba discussed with Trudeau
Pallister says public safety, flood protection for Manitoba discussed with Trudeau
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of WinnipegProvince of ManitobaManitoba floodSandbagsRed River floodWinnipeg floodFlood Outlooksandbag dikesannual spring flooding
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.