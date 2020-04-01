City of Winnipeg says 57 properties potentially at risk for spring flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Depending on weather conditions, there’s a risk of moderate flooding on the Red River.

That’s according to the Province of Manitoba’s March flood outlook, released Tuesday.

The report says predicted water levels are between 19 and 20.5 feet at the James Avenue gauge, putting 57 properties at potential risk of river flooding.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Red River’s level was at 11.77 feet. Flood prep has been underway for a number of weeks already, with city staff monitoring river levels around the clock.

The city and province are continuing to work closely together to determine whether any other properties will need to prepare sandbag dikes to stop flood waters.

The city says sandbag production began this week with two sandbag-making units in operation and crews currently producing around 24,000 sandbags a day.

If you haven’t already heard from the city but are worried your property might be at risk of flooding, call 311.

More flood information is available online at winnipeg.ca/flooding.

