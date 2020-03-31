Menu

Manitoba preparing if flooding should come during COVID-19 outbreak

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2020 4:54 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 4:57 pm
As Manitoba responds to a global pandemic, officials are forecasting the province will avoid major flooding if there is no major early April storm bringing in snow or rain, Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said Tuesday.
As Manitoba responds to a global pandemic, officials are forecasting the province will avoid major flooding if there is no major early April storm bringing in snow or rain, Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

Officials in Manitoba are forecasting the province will avoid major flooding if there is no major early April storm bringing in snow or rain.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says although considerable resources are being dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, contingency plans are in place if the spring thaw requires high-water management like sandbagging.

READ MORE: Wet weather could lead to 2009 level flooding on Red River: Manitoba Government

He says because of the novel coronavirus, extra protocols are being put in place to ensure supplies in case of flooding.

The province is also preparing for social distancing of evacuees due to flooding, but Schuler says officials do not expect that to be an issue.

Story continues below advertisement

The flood outlook is still showing that a relatively warm and dry winter has eased annual spring flood fears.

READ MORE: Winnipeg hopes province will pony up $500K for spring flooding wish list

Manitoba’s hydrologic forecast centre is reporting water levels like last year, when the Red River Floodway was put into service but Highway 75, which runs from Winnipeg to the United States border, remained open.

The province has made significant investments to mitigate water since the so-called Flood of the Century in 1997, such as ring dikes and diversion ditches to protect homes and businesses.

