Manitoba government to release first flood outlook of 2020

The Manitoba government is set to give its first outlook for the 2020 flood season.
Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler is scheduled to deliver the outlook Thursday at a 1:30 p.m. press conference from the Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre.
The outook comes as a wet fall across southern Manitoba has raised concerns about the potential for flooding in the spring.
A government report released in December said near-record precipitation left soil moisture levels ranging from above-normal to well-above-normal, except in the north.
Earlier this month, the mayor of Grand Forks, N.D., signed an emergency declaration in preparation for what Manitoba’s neighbours to the south believe will be a historic spring flood.
The U.S. National Weather Service has predicted major spring flooding all along the Red River right up to the U.S.-Manitoba border.
