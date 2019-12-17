Menu

High rivers, soaked ground this fall could mean spring floods in Manitoba

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 12:58 pm
The Red River Floodway was put to work in October as water levels rose.
The Red River Floodway was put to work in October as water levels rose. Randall Paull/Global News

A wet fall across southern Manitoba has raised concerns about the potential for flooding in the spring.

A report from the Manitoba government says near-record precipitation has left soil moisture levels ranging from above-normal to well-above-normal, except in the north.

Many rivers are running higher than normal as well.

READ MORE: Manitoba issues a high water advisory as snow melts and rain is expected

The government says there are still many factors that can affect the probability of spring flooding, including the amount of winter snow and the speed of the melt.

The province’s first full flood outlook is to be issued in February.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
