Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Manitoba issues a high water advisory as snow melts and rain is expected

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 8:59 am
Updated October 21, 2019 10:30 am
The Red River Floodway on Oct. 8, 2019.
The Red River Floodway on Oct. 8, 2019. Submitted

Manitoba has issued a flood warning as snow continues to melt after the province’s devastating fall storm.

A high water advisory was issued for parts of the Red River, including within the city of Winnipeg.

READ MORE: High water closes Winnipeg river walk, what does that mean for spring flooding?

Officials say rivers and creeks in the south and southeastern parts of the province could potentially see flooding.

Weather experts predict more rain in the southeastern part of the province Monday, which is expected to impact water levels.

The risk of overland flooding in the Interlake is high as snowmelt continues.

The following areas are under a high water advisory:

  • Red River at Emerson, Letellier, Ste. Agathe and within the city of Winnipeg
  • Western tributaries in the Red River Valley
  • Streams in the Interlake area
  • Assiniboine River, from the Souris River to the city of Winnipeg
  • Souris River, from the town of Souris to the Assiniboine River
Story continues below advertisement

These areas are under a flood warning:

  • Lakes within the Whiteshell Provincial Park area
  • Rivers and creeks in south and southeastern Manitoba
  • Red River at St. Jean, Morris and St. Adolphe
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FloodingFloodSnow stormRed RiverWarningRiverAssiniboine RiverMorrisSt. AdolpheSourisSt-Jean
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.