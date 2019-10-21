Manitoba issues a high water advisory as snow melts and rain is expected

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has issued a flood warning as snow continues to melt after the province’s devastating fall storm.

A high water advisory was issued for parts of the Red River, including within the city of Winnipeg.

Officials say rivers and creeks in the south and southeastern parts of the province could potentially see flooding.

Weather experts predict more rain in the southeastern part of the province Monday, which is expected to impact water levels.

The risk of overland flooding in the Interlake is high as snowmelt continues.

The following areas are under a high water advisory:

Red River at Emerson, Letellier, Ste. Agathe and within the city of Winnipeg

Western tributaries in the Red River Valley

Streams in the Interlake area

Assiniboine River, from the Souris River to the city of Winnipeg

Souris River, from the town of Souris to the Assiniboine River

These areas are under a flood warning:

Lakes within the Whiteshell Provincial Park area

Rivers and creeks in south and southeastern Manitoba

Red River at St. Jean, Morris and St. Adolphe