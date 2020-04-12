Canadian bagpipe players band together to bring isolated grandma some cheer

Send this page to someone via email

Sheri St. Denis’ grandmother, Lilian Burden — whom she calls ‘bubby’ — lives in a nursing home in Toronto.

In early March, staff announced three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the same home. All residents were immediately isolated to their rooms and guests were forbidden from visiting in an attempt to control the spread.

“I felt very scared and helpless,” St. Denis said. “All I wanted to do was be there with her and hold her hand, but I couldn’t.”

St. Denis is just one of thousands of Canadians who fear for family living in a nursing home or long-term care facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. These homes have been disproportionately targeted by the virus, and hundreds of these spaces continue to grapple with fatal outbreaks.

However, St. Denis also worries about Burden’s mental health and overall happiness during isolation.

“I started thinking about how I could cheer her up,” she said.

“We talked over the phone and almost every time we spoke, she talked about her trip to Fergus, Ont. last year to see the [bagpipers] during the Highland Games .”

St. Denis, who lives in Prince Edward Island, realized she is “surrounded” by people who know how to play the bagpipes, so she posted online asking for videos of people’s performances.

“I got an overwhelming response from people all across the Maritimes,” St. Denis said.

With the help of the caregivers at the facility, St. Denis and her bubby connected with video chat and St. Denis showed her the videos.

“The smile on her face was priceless.” Tweet This

Lilian Burden smiles at a video made by her granddaughter. Image courtesy of Sheri St. Denis

Video chat is just one of the ways Canadians are staying in touch with loved ones during this difficult time.

Ashley Sumler, manager of life enrichment at Amica Senior Lifestyles in Toronto, says facilitating these social connections is a top priority for her team during COVID-19.

“As a demographic, seniors are at increased risk for social isolation everyday, but especially during the pandemic,” Sumler said.

“Staying connected with family and friends helps residents to share and acknowledge feelings coming up through this experience, and to know they are supported and that we’re all in this together.”

The team at Amica has started using social media, video calls and other technology to keep residents connected to family.

At Amica Aspen Woods in Calgary, a resident suggested moving choir practice to the balconies.

Residents at Amica Aspen Woods gather on their balconies for choir practice. Image courtesy of Amica Senior Lifestyles

“The group sing enabled residents to safely connect again over their shared passion of singing, lifted spirits and connected the senior community,” said Sumler.

The team at Amica has also helped families say hello from a distance.

“We have supported our residents to see their grandchildren virtually, or to have a balcony visit from the sidewalk on a special occasion,” she said.

A family waves to a resident from across the street. Image courtesy of Amica Senior Lifestyles

Sienna Senior Living, another retirement community with locations in Ontario and British Columbia, is also trying new ways to keep residents connected with friends and family during this time.

“It’s important we do everything we can to help residents stay connected with their loved ones as it helps them stay connected to what’s happening outside and allows for some degree of normalcy,” communications specialist Laura Condie said.

To that end, staff are doing anything they can to facilitate video calls, sidewalk visits and more.

A resident at Sienna Senior Living’s residence in St. Catherine’s, Ont. speaks with his family using Skype. Image courtesy of Sienna Senior Living

At a Sienna Senior Living residence in Bobcaygoen, Ont., staff created something called “red bench visits.”

They placed chairs on either side of a window, allowing families to come see their loved ones through the glass.

The staff at the Sienna Senior Living residence in Bobcaygeon, Ont. created a space for families to come see their loved ones through the glass. Image courtesy of Sienna Senior Living

“Families play a crucial role in caring for residents,” Condie said.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia Bowden

