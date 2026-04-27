City of Edmonton’s 3 golf courses opening for 2026 season as warm weather arrives

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While Mother Nature can’t seem to decide which season we are currently in, the City of Edmonton has decided spring is here and municipal golf courses are opening.

All three of the city’s courses along the North Saskatchewan River are slated to open over the next week, which coincides with a big warm up in temperatures.

Rundle Golf Course

Rundle, which is the most wide-open of the city’s three golf courses and suitable for new golfers and families, will open on Tues. April 28 at noon and will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The 18-hole, Par 3 course in the city’s northeast opened in 1976 over an old landfill.

Victoria Golf Course

Victoria Golf Course opens on Wed., April 29, at noon and will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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Victoria is Canada’s oldest municipal course, established in 1896 in the heart of the river valley with sights of the Alberta legislature and the University of Alberta.

View image in full screen Victoria Park golf course in Edmonton River Valley on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Eric Beck, Global News

Victoria’s first-come, first-serve driving range has been open since April 17 and will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of April, at which time the hours will be expanded to reflect the longer evenings.

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Beginning May 1, Victoria’s driving range will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The weather is slated to improve all week, with a high of 17 C on Wednesday and 20 C on Thursday and sunny skies. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens through the upcoming weekend.

Riverside Golf Course

View image in full screen Riverside Golf Course scorecard map. City of Edmonton

The city’s third golf course, Riverside, is tentatively scheduled to open Mon. May 4 at noon and will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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Officially opened in 1951 on the south banks of the North Saskatchewan, Riverside is a challenging course built on the site of the old Dawson Mine, which provided Edmonton’s thermal heating coal for many years before closing in the 1940s, according to the Riverside Day Ladies golf league.

1:54 April snow brings spring delays across Edmonton

Construction work this year will affect operations at Riverside, the city noted.

Beginning in June, crews will start working on upgrades to the irrigation system and other infrastructure improvements across the course. EPCOR is also upgrading the water main off Rowland Road.

The city said it will also reconfigure the cart path from the hole eight green to the hole nine tee, the green and fairway at hole five and the cart storage/staging area next to the clubhouse, according to its construction bulletin.

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Once construction begins, one hole will be closed for work each week, with a temporary hole in place from Monday to Friday. Closure and construction updates will be shared with golfers by the team at Riverside. The clubhouse and all facility buildings will remain accessible to the public during construction.

The city said several trees must be removed before construction starts in June and a handful of new trees will also be added to select areas of the golf course.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

City of Edmonton course info

Regular operating hours for the city’s golf courses typically begin at 6 a.m, and the city said it will begin opening at that earlier time as weather conditions allow.

All three courses accept walk-ons and drop-ins via the pro shop. Green fees vary depending on the age of the player, day of play and start time.

For an adult, Riverside and Victoria are both $54 Monday to Thursday and $65 Friday through Sunday. Rundle is $29 weekdays for an adult and $35 Friday through Sunday.

Tee times can also be booked ahead of time by calling 311 or online.

For more on rates and other information, and to book a round, visit the city’s website.