Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 6

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday, April 6:

309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

Ontario reported 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,347.

The death toll has risen to 132.

They also reported 1,624 patients have recovered from the virus.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 51.9 per cent of all cases.

Online learning begins for students across Ontario as COVID-19 closures continue

Students across Ontario begin online learning today, more than three weeks after COVID-19 shuttered schools in the name of physical distancing.

The ministry is recommending elementary students spend between five and 10 hours on learning per week, depending on the age.

High school students, it says, should spend three hours per course per week if they’re on a semestered system, or half that if their schedule isn’t split into semesters.

City of Toronto receives 141 complaints about gatherings, unsafe behaviour in parks

The City of Toronto says there were still some persistent problem areas at city parks during an enforcement blitz over the weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the city said 141 complaints about gatherings and unsafe behaviour at parks were reported to 311 on Saturday alone.

During the enforcement blitz on Saturday, 800 vehicles were turned away at Bluffers Park and 140 vehicles were deterred from parking at High Park, the city said. The city added that police officers issued 19 parking tickets.

The city also reported that MLS enforcement officers and police officers spoke with 780 people to educate them on public health recommendations and closures. They also cautioned an additional 373 people.

Premier Ford warns province will run out of PPE in a week

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said recent restrictions on shipments at the United States border have left the province with just one more week’s worth of personal protective equipment for health-care workers.

— With files from The Canadian Press.