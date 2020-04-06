Coronavirus outbreak: Tory says city received reports of people not abiding by grocery store COVID-19 measures
Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Monday the city had received reports from some grocery stores of people not abiding by measures put in place to allow for physical distancing. He said that this included people who were not elderly shopping during the designated time for seniors, and people not keeping to the one-way aisles put in place in some stores. Tory criticized these actions as reckless and urged people to keep following the rules.