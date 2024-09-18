Porsche owner gets run over in shocking video of suspected Ontario car theft

A possible car sale quickly turned dangerous when the alleged buyer-turned-car thief quickly sped away in the vehicle, striking the seller.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Friday, Sept. 6, around 2 p.m.
The suspect showed up to the victim’s home near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Ont., in response to an Auto Trader advertisement, police say.
The victim was selling his vehicle, a 2022 Porsche Cayenne.
In the video posted by police on Wednesday, a woman is seen on a home security system telling the car owner she was there to look at the Porsche and “I’m waiting for my dad so if I can take a look.”
Get breaking National news
While viewing the car, a home security camera shows the vehicle suddenly reversing rapidly, striking and injuring the victim before driving off. Police say the woman in the video was behind the wheel.
Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman in the video.
She is described five feet five inches tall and around 120 pounds with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes and wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, brown skirt and leather-strapped sandals.
Police are also warning the public to be vigilant when selling items online, and to use Peel Regional Police Buy and Sell Exchange Zones located at each Peel Police Division to make sales safely.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this suspect to call investigators at the 11 Division auto theft unit at (905) 453–2121 ext. 1152.
- RCMP issue ‘dangerous person alert’ over 2 armed men in central Alberta
- ‘I am a rapist’: French man admits to drugging wife, inviting dozens to rape her
- Human remains found, man charged with murder in killing of missing teen: Halifax police
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Feds share details of ‘freak offs,’ AR-15s, baby oil
Comments