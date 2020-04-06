Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 6 2020 5:45pm 02:38 Coronavirus: Beer Store returns have start up again After storing empty beer and wine bottles for more than two weeks, people were flocking to the Beer Store to return their empties. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6786052/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6786052/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?