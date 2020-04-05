Menu

Health

Ontario reports 408 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths as total cases top 4,000

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 10:38 am
Updated April 5, 2020 11:43 am
Ontario reported 408 new coronavirus cases in the province Sunday morning, including 25 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,038.

The death toll has risen to 119.

There are 523 people in the hospital with COVID-19 — an increase of 17 from Saturday’s report — and 200 in intensive care, with 154 on a ventilator.

Just over 980 cases remain under investigation in the province, and 1,449 cases are considered resolved.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Troops to assemble at CFB Borden to prepare for COVID-19 fight

Sunday’s report marks an 11.2 per cent increase in cases, compared to 11.5 per cent on Saturday and 16.5 per cent on Friday.

The province’s updated numbers are always as of 4 p.m. the day prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Canadian military is advising citizens in the Toronto area they there will be personnel and equipment on roads starting Monday, as officials look to set up a task force at Canadian Forces Base Borden.

The military says they will then be ready to respond to COVID-19 requests from the government if needed.

The provincial government issued its second COVID-19-related emergency alert Saturday afternoon to TVs, radios, and cellphones advising people to stay home unless “absolutely necessary.”

