Canada

Coronavirus: Troops to assemble at CFB Borden to prepare for COVID-19 fight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2020 8:56 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Sajjan outlines role of Canadian Forces in combating COVID-19
WATCH: Sajjan outlines role of Canadian Forces in combating COVID-19

The military is advising people in the Toronto area to expect a large number of its personnel and vehicles on the roads starting on Monday.

The Department of National Defence says members of the Joint Task Force Central will be heading from units across Ontario to Canadian Forces Base Borden.

READ MORE: 24,000 Canadian military members ready to respond — if asked — to COVID-19 crisis

The movement is part of the government’s fight against COVID-19.

Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members will be involved.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Forces focused on ‘flexibility’ as mission priority
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Forces focused on ‘flexibility’ as mission priority

The department says the aim is to form a task force at Borden.

The troops will then be ready to respond to any requests from the government to help deal with COVID-19 or potential spring flooding.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
