Canada

Ontario reports 375 new coronavirus cases, including 27 deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 10:39 am
Updated April 4, 2020 10:57 am
Ontario’s essential services list gets smaller in effort to reduce spread of COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: As the provincial government urges Ontario residents to stay at home and increase their social distancing, a revised essential services list was released and it has become smaller in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Ontario reported 375 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,630.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 94.

There are now 506 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, with 196 of them in intensive care and 152 on a ventilator.

Over 1,200 people have recovered from the virus.

Saturday’s announcement marks an 11.5 per cent increase, compared to a 16.5 per cent increase reported on Friday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario projects just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths, 80,000 cases by end of April

On Friday, health officials said current projects suggest Ontario can see anywhere between 3,000 and 15,000 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to further curb the spread of the virus, Premier Doug Ford announced new workplace closures set to take effect at midnight, including most construction sites, excluding essential projects like hospital construction.

Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Saturday and health officials are set to hold a briefing at 3 p.m.

COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontariocoronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus cases
