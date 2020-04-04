Ontario reports 375 new coronavirus cases, including 27 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 375 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,630.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 94.

There are now 506 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, with 196 of them in intensive care and 152 on a ventilator.

Over 1,200 people have recovered from the virus.

Saturday’s announcement marks an 11.5 per cent increase, compared to a 16.5 per cent increase reported on Friday.

On Friday, health officials said current projects suggest Ontario can see anywhere between 3,000 and 15,000 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to further curb the spread of the virus, Premier Doug Ford announced new workplace closures set to take effect at midnight, including most construction sites, excluding essential projects like hospital construction.

Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Saturday and health officials are set to hold a briefing at 3 p.m.

