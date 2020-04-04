Coronavirus: Ontario to issue 2nd COVID-19 emergency alert on Saturday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will be issuing a second province-wide emergency alert Saturday afternoon advising residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The message will be clear: Stop the spread. COVID-19 can be deadly. The time to act is now. Everyone but essential workers need to stay home. Only go out if absolutely necessary,” Ford said, in part.
“Ignoring self-isolation or physical distancing advice can have devastating effects and endangers lives.”
It will be the second emergency alert the province has sent out regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 27, the government sent out an alert to cellphones, radios, and TVs notifying travellers returning to Ontario that they must self-isolate for 14 days.
It told them, “DO NOT visit stores, family or friends.”
Meanwhile, Ontario reported 375 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning, including 27 deaths.
