Coronavirus: Ontario to issue 2nd COVID-19 emergency alert on Saturday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will be issuing a second province-wide emergency alert Saturday afternoon advising residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The message will be clear: Stop the spread. COVID-19 can be deadly. The time to act is now. Everyone but essential workers need to stay home. Only go out if absolutely necessary,” Ford said, in part.

“Ignoring self-isolation or physical distancing advice can have devastating effects and endangers lives.” Tweet This

It will be the second emergency alert the province has sent out regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 27, the government sent out an alert to cellphones, radios, and TVs notifying travellers returning to Ontario that they must self-isolate for 14 days.

It told them, “DO NOT visit stores, family or friends.”

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 375 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning, including 27 deaths.