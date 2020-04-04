Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario to issue 2nd COVID-19 emergency alert on Saturday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 1:39 pm
Ontario issues province-wide emergency alert
WATCH ABOVE: (March 27) Premier Doug Ford says his government is using every tool in its toolbox to fight this pandemic and keep Ontarians safe. A province-wide emergency alert was broadcast reminding returning travelers they are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will be issuing a second province-wide emergency alert Saturday afternoon advising residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 375 new coronavirus cases, including 27 deaths

“The message will be clear: Stop the spread. COVID-19 can be deadly. The time to act is now. Everyone but essential workers need to stay home. Only go out if absolutely necessary,” Ford said, in part.

“Ignoring self-isolation or physical distancing advice can have devastating effects and endangers lives.”

It will be the second emergency alert the province has sent out regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Ontario government issues emergency alert on COVID-19 due to coronavirus pandemic

On March 27, the government sent out an alert to cellphones, radios, and TVs notifying travellers returning to Ontario that they must self-isolate for 14 days.

It told them, “DO NOT visit stores, family or friends.”

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 375 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning, including 27 deaths.

Ontario projects up to 15,000 deaths under current measures
