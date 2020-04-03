Coronavirus outbreak: a total of 986 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 27 per cent community spread

Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said on Friday that there are now 13 deaths and 986 cases of COVID-19 in the city, which includes 812 confirmed cases and 174 probable cases.

She added that 89 people have been hospitalized, with 42 of those requiring intensive care and added that 27 per cent of the total number of cases can be attributed to community spread.

Dr. De Villa said that using the estimates released by the Ontario government, Toronto could see 600-3,000 deaths by the end of the pandemic.