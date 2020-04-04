Coronavirus: West Island moms create special headbands for health care workers

Send this page to someone via email

One reason to smile amidst the crisis is the helpers: people banding together to do what they can for others.

A group of moms in the West Island is doing just that.

They’ve gotten together to bring relief to health care workers in a unique way.

It all started with a Facebook post, a call to action on social media.

The project? “Operation Save the Ears”.

“We have had an overwhelming support,” said Sabrina Maryse Stoute who wrote the post.

Stoute says dozens responded.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They were sent Youtube tutorials to make special head bands with buttons for health care workers

Story continues below advertisement

The frequent use of face masks can wear the ears down. The head bands allow for the masks to hook up on the buttons, not the ears.

“They’re going to work to take care of our community so I wanted for our community to take care of them,” Stoute said.

Stoute enlisted the help of her friend, Kristy Westlake, a teacher by trade who is trying to do what she can to help.

“I am not a sower, I can do holes in socks and bo-bos on teddy bears but that’s about it,” Westlake told Global News.

But she’s taking the plunge because the cause is dear to her heart.​

“This just gives me a little bit of hope, it gives me an extra little something that I can look forward to and know that I can make something better for someone who is making a whole lot better for a lot of people,” Westlake said.

Once completed, the headbands will be put in ziplocks.

One person will exclusively pick up and deliver them to the Lakeshore hospital and to anyone else they can help, Stoute said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even though they’re front-line, away from their families, away from their loved ones, they’re not alone,” Stoute explained.

They have an army of people behind them, making headbands for their health care heroes.