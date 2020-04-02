Oprah Winfrey donates $10M to coronavirus relief, joining Leonardo DiCaprio’s Apple Food Fund

Send this page to someone via email

Oprah Winfrey announced Thursday that she is donating $10 million to help with coronavirus relief.

In an IGTV video, Winfrey spoke to chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, and revealed her donation.

Winfrey said $9 million of her pledge will be divided among charities close to her, including the Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

The other $1 million will go to America’s Food Fund, which is aimed to help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions and children who rely on school lunch programs.

“I know not everybody can donate a million dollars, but I feel like this is the central place to [donate to] if you really want to do something,” Winfrey said. “I know I can trust my money in your hands.”

Winfrey’s full conversation with Andrés, and Babineaux-Fontenot is featured on the latest episode of Oprah Talks COVID-19 on Apple TV+.

Leonardo DiCaprio helped launch America’s Food Fund, which has already raised $12 million to help communities impacted by the coronavirus.

The food fund will work with hunger relief organizations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. It will be hosted by GoFundMe.

DiCaprio serves as a co-founder of America’s Food Fund with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. Apple and the Ford Foundation are also providing money to help launch the new initiative.

“In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need,” DiCaprio said in a statement. “I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support.”

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands of people and killed more than 47,000 worldwide, crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

“In times of need, a plate of food is both vital nourishment and a message of hope from the community, that we care and we’re here to make sure that tomorrow, things will be better,” said Andrés.

Organizers say donations to America’s Food Fund are being accepted and will be used on efforts to get meals to those who need them.

“With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure people aren’t going hungry is of the utmost urgency,” said Powell Jobs.

Many other celebrities have donated to coronavirus relief efforts like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The couple announced in March that they’ve donated $1 million to two food drive organizations, Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.

“I think we can all agree, COVID-19 is an a–hole,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “If you can help, visit, FeedingAmerica.org and/or FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families,” the Deadpool actor wrote, adding: “If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.

“Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH,” Reynolds joked.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) donated $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

The money will support “on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities, helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the foundation said in a statement.

The funding will be channeled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities, those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,”CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas said in the statement.

—With files from The Associated Press