Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1M to Canadian, U.S. food banks

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 12:17 pm
Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the Charles James: Beyond Fashion Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. .
Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the Charles James: Beyond Fashion Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. . Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have announced that they’ve donated $1 million to two food drive organizations, Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.

“I think we can all agree, COVID-19 is an a–hole,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “If you can help, visit, FeedingAmerica.org and/or FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families,” the Deadpool actor wrote, adding: “If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital following coronavirus diagnoses

“Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH,” Reynolds joked.

Lively also took to Twitter, writing: “If you can give to: feedingamerica.org and/or @foodbankscanada.ca.

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected,” the Gossip Girl star continued. “Remember the lonely and isolated.”

“FaceTime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up — shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children,” Lively wrote.

“We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home. Sending so much love. Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

“A *MILLION* thank you’s to @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation and support!” Food Banks Canada tweeted.

READ MORE: Idris Elba reveals he’s tested positive for coronavirus

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
