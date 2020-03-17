Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1M to Canadian, U.S. food banks

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have announced that they’ve donated $1 million to two food drive organizations, Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.

“I think we can all agree, COVID-19 is an a–hole,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “If you can help, visit, FeedingAmerica.org and/or FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

1:03 Here’s what you should know about food delivery amid the COVID-19 outbreak Here’s what you should know about food delivery amid the COVID-19 outbreak

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families,” the Deadpool actor wrote, adding: “If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.

“Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH,” Reynolds joked.

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQs pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Lively also took to Twitter, writing: “If you can give to: feedingamerica.org and/or @foodbankscanada.ca.

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected,” the Gossip Girl star continued. “Remember the lonely and isolated.”

1:37 Ryan Reynolds thanks Global Edmonton anchor for sharing old photo grandfather Ryan Reynolds thanks Global Edmonton anchor for sharing old photo grandfather

“FaceTime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up — shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children,” Lively wrote.

“We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home. Sending so much love. Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

Story continues below advertisement

“A *MILLION* thank you’s to @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation and support!” Food Banks Canada tweeted.

A *MILLION* thank you’s to @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation and support! @FeedingAmerica https://t.co/WCNg4bUV5s — Food Banks Canada | Banques alimentaires Canada (@foodbankscanada) March 16, 2020

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

2:50 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Associated Press