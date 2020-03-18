Menu

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey debunks ‘fake’ claims she was arrested for sex trafficking

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 11:25 am
Oprah speaks onstage during 'Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour' presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at The Forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. .
Oprah speaks onstage during 'Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour' presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at The Forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. . Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey has denied claims that she was arrested on sex trafficking charges and her home had been raided by police.

The 66-year-old media mogul took to Twitter to deny rumours that had been circulating online.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing,” Winfrey wrote.

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey falls on stage, jokes she’s become a meme

“It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world,” Winfrey tweeted. “Stay safe everybody.”

A fake report went viral on Tuesday, claiming that Winfrey had been arrested at her Boca Raton, Fla., home.

Her name began to trend on Twitter for several hours on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Reports say that the claims had surfaced online from the far-right group QAnon, which is known for spreading conspiracy theories.

The fake report was accompanied by video claiming that authorities were “excavating the property and digging up the tunnels.”

The report claimed that “Hollywood pedophiles” were being arrested and Winfrey’s house was suspected to be “some kind of child trafficking location.”

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey producing documentary about sex assault in music industry

Many fans of Winfrey and other celebrities came to her defence on Twitter after her name began to trend.

