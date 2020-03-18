Oprah Winfrey debunks ‘fake’ claims she was arrested for sex trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Oprah Winfrey has denied claims that she was arrested on sex trafficking charges and her home had been raided by police.

The 66-year-old media mogul took to Twitter to deny rumours that had been circulating online.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing,” Winfrey wrote.

“It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world,” Winfrey tweeted. “Stay safe everybody.”

A fake report went viral on Tuesday, claiming that Winfrey had been arrested at her Boca Raton, Fla., home.

Her name began to trend on Twitter for several hours on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Reports say that the claims had surfaced online from the far-right group QAnon, which is known for spreading conspiracy theories.

The fake report was accompanied by video claiming that authorities were “excavating the property and digging up the tunnels.”

The report claimed that “Hollywood pedophiles” were being arrested and Winfrey’s house was suspected to be “some kind of child trafficking location.”

Many fans of Winfrey and other celebrities came to her defence on Twitter after her name began to trend.

The staggering amount of people believing a 100% fake story about Oprah doesn’t make me feel good about the chances of society continuing — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 18, 2020

Trolls + bots began this disgusting rumor. Mean-spirited minds kept it going. #Oprah has worked for decades on behalf of others. Given hundreds of millions to individuals + causes in need. Shared her own abuse as a child to help folks heal. Shame on all who participated in this. https://t.co/iavMEmtLe7 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 18, 2020

He also posted what he claimed was body cam footage of the raid on Oprah's house, and apparently she lives in a $30k bungalow in west Detroit. pic.twitter.com/0VBJlGXYQV — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) March 18, 2020

Yall made Oprah tweet after midnight. You should be ashamed of yourselves https://t.co/iDKmFnYTsZ — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 18, 2020

I can’t believe Oprah had to even acknowledge the existence of a QaNon hoax. I get why she did though…smh https://t.co/fyp6cXUYA1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 18, 2020

We live in such bizarre times that Oprah just had to post a tweet at two in the morning to prove she hasn’t been arrested. https://t.co/Gn5P3eEDba — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 18, 2020

i thought i was ready for quarantine twitter but then oprah started trending at 1130 on a tuesday bc a qanon facebook post claiming she was arrested for sex trafficking was picked up by normies and then i realized i was not ready for quarantine twitter — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 18, 2020

Trust if Oprah got arrested for sex trafficking tmz would be the first to drop that news like a wildfire. #opraharrested pic.twitter.com/H97kmbZChy — DrillInsider (@DrillInsider) March 18, 2020

Me trying to figure out if Oprah was actually arrested #opraharrested pic.twitter.com/kOIWDGeA7Y — Nizar Belfkih (@Nizzle_Bel) March 18, 2020