Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey producing documentary about sex assault in music industry

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 1:17 pm
Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of OWN's 'David Makes Man' at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of OWN's 'David Makes Man' at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is producing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry for Apple TV+.

Winfrey, Apple and Impact Partners announced the untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary film is set to premiere in 2020.

The documentary follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the music industry.

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey lauded for aiding Hawaii fire evacuations

The film is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.”

None of the subjects of the film has been announced and there is currently no premiere date.

The untitled Dick and Ziering documentary feature is produced by Dick and Ziering’s Jane Doe Films (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), with Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward) serving as executive producers.

