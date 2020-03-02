Oprah Winfrey falls on stage, jokes she’s become a meme

Send this page to someone via email

Oprah Winfrey took a tumble on stage over the weekend during her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour.

While speaking about the concept of maintaining balance in life, Winfrey lost her balance and fell at the Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me. This is my definition, not yours, just an idea, because you’re gonna be defining it for yourself,” Winfrey said.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all time-” she said as she began to fall and landed on her side before sitting up.

Winfrey laughed off the incident with the audience and later said, “It’s nice to be talking about balance and falling. Jesus, you’re so funny! Lord. You’re so funny.”

She also asked someone to bring her new shoes and traded her heels for white sneakers.

Winfrey shared a photo of herself to Instagram on Sunday wearing a Game Ready knee sleeve, which are used by top athletes and combine ice therapy with compression therapy. The sleeves cost anywhere from $400 to $3,000.

“Sunday reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme,” Winfrey wrote.

“But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday.”

