Canada

Canada waives $30M in licence fees for broadcasters amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2020 7:32 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 7:34 pm
Feds unveil measures to help keep businesses afloat
WATCH ABOVE (Mar. 27, 2020): Feds unveil measures to help keep businesses afloat

The federal government says it will help broadcasters deal with the fallout from COVID-19 by waiving $30 million usually paid by the industry to support the operations of Canada’s telecommunications regulator.

As a result, the government will provide funding to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission so it won’t request payment for Part I licence fees for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

The move helps more than 100 broadcasters that are facing significant declines in advertising revenue.

The department is examining other measures that can be implemented quickly to support the beneficiaries of all of its programs.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says business, charities, non-profits eligible for COVID-19 wage subsidy

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says the task of broadcasters to inform Canadians about the novel coronavirus is made more difficult because of the significant drops in ad revenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Waiving the charges is a decision that could be made quickly while it works on more measures to support the industry.

“We will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on all sectors, ensuring we remain well-positioned to respond to this rapidly changing environment,” he said in a statement.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
